Seth MacFarlane is clarifying a joke he made about Harvey Weinstein’s reputation at the 2013 Oscar nomination announcement.

“In 2011, my friend and colleague Jessica Barth, with whom I worked on the Ted films, confided in me regarding her encounter with Harvey Weinstein and his attempted advances,” the comedian, 43, wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday, October 11. “She has since courageously come forward to speak out. It was with this account in mind, that when I hosted the Oscars in 2013, I couldn’t resist the opportunity to take a hard swing in his direction. Make no mistake, this came from a place of loathing and anger. There is nothing more abhorrent and insensible than abuse of power such as this. I respect and applaud my friend Jessica and those sharing their stories for their decision to come forward, and for being champions of the truth.”

Barth has since spoken out about her uncomfortable encounter with the 65-year-old filmmaker in his hotel room, alleging to The New Yorker on Tuesday, October 10, that her meeting with Weinstein “alternated between offering to cast her in a film and demanding a naked massage in bed.”

As previously reported, MacFarlane poked fun at the former studio executive’s relationships with A-list actresses during the annual award show’s nomination announcement special. “Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein,” the Family Guy creator, speaking alongside cohost Emma Stone, joked at the time. MacFarlane then read aloud the names of the five Best Supporting Actress Nominees, which included Sally Field, Anne Hathaway, Jacki Weaver, Helen Hunt and Amy Adams, all of whom with the exception of Field have worked with the movie mogul on previous projects.



A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 10, that Weinstein will enter a treatment facility for sex addiction outside of the United States amid allegations that he sexually assaulted numerous women, including several notable actresses, over the span of three decades.

As previously reported, Weinstein was fired from his own company on Sunday, October 8, days after The New York Times published a report including several sexual harassment claims against the Oscar winner.

A spokesperson for Weinstein has since released a statement denying the claims made against him. “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” Sallie Hofmeister said in a statement to Us on Tuesday, October 10. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

Weinstein’s wife Georgina Chapman announced on Tuesday that she is leaving him after 10 years of marriage.

