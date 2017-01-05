Shannen Doherty attends Hollywood Unites For The 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) at Walt Disney Concert Hall on September 9, 2016 in Los Angeles. Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Taking it one day at a time. Shannon Doherty shared an Instagram video that showed her dancing on Wednesday, January 4, and referring to herself as a "cancer slayer" as she nears the end of radiation treatment for breast cancer.

"Radiation is tiring," she captioned the video that showed her doing choreography to Pitbull's "Fuego" while dressed in loose gray sweatpants and a black T-shirt. "It builds up within you and sometimes one just struggles to keep their eyes open. You can see how tired I am here but I'm still moving!! Any movement is so good during treatment, not just for the body, but for your mind as well. #cancerslayer"



The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who has documented her fight with breast cancer on social media over the 18 months, later shared a pic of herself near the radiation machine — which she's nicknamed Maggie — at the hospital.



"I've seen Maggie five days a week for what seems like forever, the 45-year-old wrote. "We have a love hate relationship. I love her because she's part of the life saving treatment I'm receiving. It's astounding how far we have come with technology. One day, Maggie will be retired and the cure will be found. Things like immunotherapy are the future but for now.... it's me and Maggie. I'm seeing her twice tomorrow so that I can wrap this phase up faster. Goodnight sweet Maggie. See ya tomorrow. #cancerslayer"



Doherty revealed in August 2015 that she'd been diagnosed with invasive breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy, losing her hair before she began radiation treatment last November.



She has been supported through this battle by her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, and friends including Chelsea Handler, Sarah Michelle Gellar and her 90210 costar Jennie Garth.



