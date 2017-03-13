Sharon Stone attends the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on February 26, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Happy Birthday! Sharon Stone celebrated her 59th birthday over the weekend with close friends and family, including her three sons, Roan Joseph Bronstein, 16, Laird Vonne Stone, 11, and Quinn Kelly Stone, 10.

The Basic Instinct actress kicked off the festivities on Friday, March 10, posting a video of herself dancing with the caption: “Birthday dance 🎂.”

Her sons also made sure to shower her with love. “Balloons from my boys…#family #birthday #❤,” Stone captioned a photo on Instagram, posing with the colorful bunch of balloons.

Stone adopted Roan when he was just one week old with her ex-husband Phil Bronstein. Following her 2004 split from Bronstein, she went on to adopt Laird and Quinn.

The Total Recall actress also posted a cute pic of herself clad in birthday glasses sitting with her kids on a staircase. “Happiest Birthday! ❤,” she wrote alongside the cute family moment. She also shared a photo with one of her younger sons in the fun birthday glasses with the caption: “Thank you Instagram friends for all the birthday messages and love. It was a great one! #family ❤Sharon.”

During a June 2015 interview with Closer magazine, Stone opened up about being a single mom. “I find that it creates such an incredible meaning and such a compelling sense of intimacy and understanding that it’s hard to relate to people that don’t have children,” she told the magazine. “Like every mom, there are just not enough hours in the day, especially when you’re a working mom. I love the Alicia Keys song ‘Superwoman’ — that’s kind of my motto. I listen to that and it gets me going. I know we are all kind of doing the same thing.”

