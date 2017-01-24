Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich has been suspended indefinitely from her job at the NBC show after she posted a controversial tweet about President Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son, Barron, the Associated Press reports.

During the real estate mogul’s inauguration ceremony on Friday, January 20, Rich tweeted that “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” The off-color post drew intense backlash on social media, causing the comedian to delete the tweet and deactivate her account.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Rich reinstated her account on Monday, January 23, and apologized for taking a shot at the child. “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions and offensive words,” she wrote. “It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.” NBC did not comment to the Associated Press, but Rich’s name did not appear in the closing credits of SNL on Saturday, January 21.



Many people, including former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, jumped to Barron’s defense and argued that children of politicians should be off-limits. “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid,” the 36-year-old daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton tweeted on Sunday. “Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids.”

The commander in chief, 70, has yet to speak out about the incident, but he has already expressed his displeasure with the late-night comedy sketch show and Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of him. “Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad,” he tweeted in December.



