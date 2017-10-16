Sophie Turner didn’t know her engagement was coming. When Joe Jonas proposed to his girlfriend of one year on Sunday, October 15, a source tells Us Weekly, “Sophie was totally surprised.”

“Joe is a romantic,” a second source adds. “He is really so in love with Sophie and she's so in love with him.”

The DNCE frontman, 28, and Game of Thrones star, 21, announced the happy news with matching Instagram posts. In the photo, Turner rests her hand on top of Jonas’, showing off her pear-shaped bling.

While their engagement comes just 11 months after they were first spotted together snuggling at a Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands, the couple isn’t planning on walking down the aisle any time soon. "They are madly in love. She's young but mature and comes from a small English town, so it's not that out of the ordinary and age doesn't create an issue,” a source told Us. “They are really good together and his friends and family love her and vice versa, but they aren't rushing to get married."

The news has been met with public support from Jonas’ family and Turner’s friend and costar Maisie Williams. “Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement 💍 This is just one of MANY life milestones we'll share. Love you both,” Williams wrote on Instagram on Monday, October 16, alongside the same photo shared by Jonas and Turner. “#mophie #jophie #holymoly.”

Nick Jonas shared the photo as well to his Instagram account, writing on Sunday: “Ahh! Congratulations to my brother... and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much.”



