Steve Harvey doesn’t regret sending out that now-viral memo to his staff. The TV host told Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier on Thursday, May 11, that he needed to set boundaries because he felt like he was being bombarded everywhere he went.

"I could not find a way to walk from the stage to my dressing room, to sit in my makeup chair, to walk from my dressing room to the stage or to just sit and have lunch without somebody just walking in," he explained to ET. "I've always had a policy where, you know, you can come and talk to me — so many people are great around here, but some of them just started taking advantage of it."

Harvey explained that people on his staff would also bring friends to set and ask for autographs or not knock when entering his personal space.

“In hindsight, I probably should've handled it a little bit differently,” he admitted, adding that he just wanted to email “asking everyone to simply honor and respect” his privacy.

"I just didn't want to be in this prison anymore where I had to be in this little room, scared to go out and take a breath of fresh air without somebody approaching me, so I wrote the letter," he concluded. "I don't apologize about the letter, but it's kind of crazy what people who took this thing and ran, man.”

