Susan Sarandon attends The Box Ten Year Anniversary at The Box on February 14, 2017 in New York City. Credit: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Who needs labels? Susan Sarandon said during a recent interview that she’s open when it comes to her sexuality. The Oscar winner, 70, who portrays Hollywood legend Bette Davis in FX’s upcoming series Feud: Bette and Joan, told PrideSource that she doesn’t feel people have to “declare [their sexuality] as rigidly” nowadays.



Sarandon, who is considered a gay icon herself, told PrideSource that she certainly doesn’t feel the need to. In fact, she once dated a gay man.



“I’m a serial monogamist, so I haven’t really had a large dating career,” she said when asked if they should welcome her to the “family.” “I haven’t exactly been in the midst of a lot of offers of any kind. I’m still not! I don’t know what’s going on! But I think back in the '60s it just was much more open. I'm open. My sexual orientation is up for grabs, I guess you could say.”

As for the gay man she once dated: Philip Sayer.

“I did at one point have a very successful and very loving and wonderful affair with a man who then wasn't with another woman after me, and that worked out fine!” she shared, before revealing it was the late actor, whom she worked on 1983's The Hunger with. "Philip Sayer — he was a wonderful actor. He passed away, but yes, he was gay, and we had a great relationship in every way.”

The Stepmom actress was married to Chris Sarandon for 12 years before splitting in 1979. Sarandon also famously dated Tim Robbins for 23 years before splitting in 2009. Together they share sons Jack Henry, 27, and Miles Robbins, 24. Susan is also mom to actress Eva Amurri, 31.

