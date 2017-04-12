Photo by Barry Brecheisen/PictureGroup for TV Guide Magazine

—Chicago Fire’s Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney caught up at their TV Guide cover party at Billy Dec’s Rockit Bar & Grill in Chicago.

—Shay Mitchell celebrated her birthday at the chic Revolve Social Club in L.A.

—Erin Wasson mingled with guests at the TOMS and & Other Stories collaboration event in L.A.'s Venice, California.

—Ashley Benson enjoyed her break from filming Pretty Little Liars on a vacation courtesy of Celebrity Cruises in the Caribbean.

—Wiz Khalifa partied with Pharrell Williams in the VIP section at 1 OAK alongside T.I., The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall and NY Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. in NYC.

—Sam Esmail had lunch with his Mr. Robot cast at The Ainsworth in NYC.

—Chrissy Metz browsed clothes at a Dia&Co closet swap, the subscription styling service for women who wear sizes 14 and up, at their event cosponsored by Working Wardrobes, which assists survivors of domestic violence, at HNYPT in L.A.

—Tinashe had dinner at the newly opened Lionfish Modern Coastal before performing at Oxford Social Club in San Diego, California.

—Members of Journey, Yes, Heart by Heart, and other rock legends staged a raucous jam session for invited guests celebrating Journey’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at Gramercy Park Hotel’s Rose Bar in NYC.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

—Orange Is The New Black’s Alysia Reiner with daughter Livia Basche attended the Cinema Society’s premiere of Disneynature's Born in China at The Landmark Sunshine Cinema in NYC.

—Julianne Hough wore a diamond and platinum choker and a diamond and sapphire Navette ring, both from Neil Lane, at Dancing With The Stars in L.A.

—Olympian Jordyn Wieber did a Body by Simone workout led by Simone De La Rue, after which she rewarded herself with a Jamba Juice smoothie designed by Harley Pasternak, at the launch of FabFitFun TV at E.P. & L.P. in West Hollywood.

—Gavin Rossdale, Naya Rivera and O’Neal McKnight (with wife Miriam Sternoff and baby daughter Maddie) searched for eggs at the AKID Easter Egg Hunt in L.A.

—Emma Roberts admitted, “I don’t do well with anything voluminous” in Who What Wear’s Spring Issue.

—Tim McGraw relaxed poolside at Las Vegas' Mandarin Oriental Hotel before kicking off his Soul2Soul World Tour with wife Faith Hill.

—Mick Rock, Kelly Osbourne, Moby, Billy Idol and more drank Stillhouse whiskey cocktails at the premiere of Shot! The Psycho - Spiritual Mantra of Rock in L.A.

—Miranda Lee Richards will perform “Lucid I Would Dream” from her long-awaited new full-length album Existential Beast (out June 16) at The Alchemy Castle on Thursday, May 4, in Hollywood.

—Nas made music in his state-of-the-art Mass Appeal recording studio in the WeWork space in NYC’s SoHo.

