‘Teen Mom: OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Checks Into Rehab: Report

Teen Mom: OG star Ryan Edwards has reportedly checked into rehab in the wake of shocking substance abuse allegations.

E! News reports the Maci Bookout’s ex has been in rehab for two weeks and is “doing well.”

His decision to seek treatment comes after Bookout, 25, revealed his drug problems on the Monday, May 29, episode of the MTV hit.

MTV

After Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell spoke to their costar about Edwards’ substance abuse issues, Bookout said that she believed he would be willing to go to a treatment center but “it’s everyone around him who’s afraid … afraid of what it will look like, more than his health.”

She got emotional as she said that she’s the only one who “sees everything and cares.”

Bookout added that she couldn’t help but “wonder if today’s gonna be the day that Ryan does something that he can’t come back from.”

Bookout spoke to her husband, Taylor McKinney, about how she planned to stage her own intervention with her ex. “I’m just gonna be like, ‘You have to do to rehab,’” she explained, adding, “It’s about saving his life.”

Bookout shares son Bentley, 8, with Edwards, who announced his engagement to girlfriend Mackenzie Standifer in December 2016.

Bookout, who has two children with McKinney, told Standifer in an episode of Teen Mom: OG that she’s always wanted her ex to find true love.

“All I ever wanted was for Ryan to find someone that makes him happy and a woman that will treat my son, as their own child [when] I am not there,” she told Standifer. “So, we are both his mother.”

