Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spoke about the upcoming Fast and Furious spinoff amid drama with costar Tyrese Gibson.

"My goal from day 1 was to come in and create an exciting/fun character for the fans, elevate the franchise and built it out. #HobbsShaw2019," the 45-year-old actor tweeted on Friday, October 6, in response to The Hollywood Reporter's article about Universal Pictures' plans to release a spinoff starring him and Jason Statham in July 2019.

My goal from day 1 was to come in and create an exciting/fun character for the fans, elevate the franchise and build it out. #HobbsShaw2019 https://t.co/IJcdQTHSi3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 6, 2017

Johnson's tweet came just two days after Gibson, 38, seemingly blamed him for delaying production on the ninth installment in the action film franchise. "#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU," the rapper-actor wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, October 4. "And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post - Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic."



Vin Diesel then appeared to side with Gibson by sharing a throwback Instagram photo of them with their late costar Paul Walker, along with the caption, "Brotherhood." Diesel, 50, previously clashed with the WWE star while filming the eighth installment, The Fate of the Furious. Johnson ranted on Instagram in August 2016 about an unprofessional costar, whom many fans speculated to be Diesel.



