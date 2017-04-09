David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Although he’s in Las Vegas to kick off his Magic Mike Live show, Channing Tatum is staying away from the city’s famous strip. In the days leading up to the first show, which Tatum is directing, the actor and wife Jenna Dewan lodged in a massive seven-bedroom home, courtesy of Airbnb — and clearly brought the party to them.

Thanks @airbnb for the gift of the wonderful space while here in Vegas with my family. We've been on a crazy, no days off schedule prepping Magic Mike Live for y'all and it was awesome to be able to take a day with the whole team and relax. A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Tatum, 36, recently shared several photos with the Magic Mike Live team enjoying some downtime at the $5 million property. "Thanks @airbnb for the gift of the wonderful space while here in Vegas with my family,” he wrote alongside one snap. "We've been on a crazy, no days off schedule prepping Magic Mike Live for y'all and it was awesome to be able to take a day with the whole team and relax.”

Hangin in my new Spring @danskinapparel today! (Jokes on fire today🙈😂) A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Apr 3, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

While Tatum posted a photo of him tossing a football outside with some of his crew, Dewan, 36, also utilized the mansion’s luxurious outdoor amenities. The Witches of East End actress shared a sexy photo showing off her insanely fit body while she gripped a basketball hoop on the home’s court. "Hangin in my new Spring @danskinapparel today!” she wrote. "(Jokes on fire today🙈😂).”

Although she’s in Sin City to help her husband prepare for the supersexy live show, Dewan also made sure to see one other notable performance. On Saturday, April 1, she posted a video from Britney Spears’ long-running Planet Hollywood residency, Britney: Piece of Me, in which she danced with a group of girlfriends. Alongside the cute clip, she wrote, "Do your best Britney bitch."

