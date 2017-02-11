Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Taoray Wang

The gang's all here! Tiffany Trump sat in the front row at a New York Fashion Week show on Saturday, February 11, accompanied by her longtime boyfriend, Ross Mechanic, and her mom, Marla Maples.



The 23-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump looked gorgeous in a white dress and gold heels as she attended the Taoray Wang fashion show at Skylight Clarkson Square in New York City. Maples, 53, donned a long, off-the-shoulder gray gown while Mechanic wore a black leather jacket, a black graphic T-shirt, black pants and gray sneakers.

"I think Tao's aesthetic is just unparalleled," Tiffany told The Hollywood Reporter at the runway show. "She puts so much effort into the slightest detail."



The Chinese fashion designer, 49, famously styled the stunning white dress and matching double-breasted coat the first daughter wore to her father's January 20 inauguration. "We talked a lot and I think now she really knows my style, so we work closely together," Tiffany told the news outlet, adding that she plans to attend "a couple" of NYFW shows.



Wang also spoke with THR on Saturday, saying Tiffany, who first attended the designer's show in 2016, "has been a supporter since a long time before the election."

THR senior fashion editor Booth Moore tweeted that Secret Service detail stood nearby as Tiffany watched the fashion show with her mom and boyfriend, whom she met while attending the University of Pennsylvania. Moore also noted that Tiffany "steered clear of politics" during their interview.

"Her aesthetic is unparalleled," Tiffany Trump says of designer @TaorayWang at #NYFW (and yes, she steered clear of politics) pic.twitter.com/PFBKdMG9Ej — @Booth (@Booth) February 11, 2017

