Todd Chrisley is a dad after all. The Chrisley Knows Best star told Us Weekly that he approves of daughter Savannah’s new boyfriend, NBA rookie Luke Kennard, but he’s still got to win Todd over.

“He's not perfect. He's a man. Luke is everything that a mom and dad go to bed at night and pray for for their daughter. Are they gonna get married tomorrow? No,” he told Us Weekly at the HSN Celebrates the New Styles of Fashionistas Savannah Chrisley and Giuliana Rancic event at the Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 18. “It's a beautiful relationship that they have and it's a relationship built on mutual respect and understanding of each other's careers and endorsing each other's careers and supporting that and being faithful and loyal to each other.”

Savannah, 19, who just launched her Faith Over Fear fashion collection with HSN, confirmed her relationship with Kennard on Instagram in June. She split from boyfriend Blaire Hanks in January after two years of dating.

“They have a great foundation and would we be OK if it goes into something more later on that's permanent? Absolutely because we prayed for someone like Luke to come into her life,” Todd added to Us of the budding romance. “And if it doesn't, then we still love him and we'll still pray to lift him up and we'll do whatever we can to help him."

Kennard plays for the Detroit Pistons of the NBA after playing at Duke University.

