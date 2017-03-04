Tommy Page attends #WWOBackstage presented by WestwoodOne during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada (May 21, 2016). Credit: Isaac Brekken/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp

Tommy Page, who was best known for his 1990 hit single "I'll Be Your Everything," was found dead on Friday, March 3, of an apparent suicide, Us Weekly can confirm. He was 46.

A source tells Us that Page hanged himself, adding, "It's a shock to everyone because he was always so happy. There was no sign anything was wrong."

Page was most closely associated with New Kids on the Block. The boy band's members Jordan Knight and Danny Wood cowrote "I'll Be Your Everything" with Page, earning the singer-songwriter the first and only Billboard No. 1 single of his career. He was famously NKOTB's opening act on their summer 1989 tour.

Later in his career, Page worked as an A&R executive and vice president of top 40 promotion at Warner Bros./Reprise Records, helping to shape the careers of artists including Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Ashley Tisdale and Alanis Morissette. He left the record label in 2011 to work as a publisher at Billboard. In recent years, Page worked at Pandora, Cumulus Media and the Village Voice as he continued to record and perform music. He would still perform shows in Asia, where he remained popular.

"We are all mourning the loss of our friend and colleague Tommy Page," Billboard Entertainment Group president John Amato said on Saturday, March 4. "He was a magnetic soul and a true entertainer. Our thoughts are with his family."



Several members of NKOTB took to social media to pay their condolences to Page, who is survived by his husband, Charlie, and their three children. "In your darkness I pray you now find light! Your bright soul will continue to shine in my heart forever. #RIPTommyPage," Jonathan Knight wrote on Twitter. Donnie Wahlberg tweeted the same hashtag, while Wood posted the "I'll Be Your Everything" must video.

In your darkness I pray you now find light! Your bright soul will continue to shine in my heart forever. #RIPTommyPage — Jonathan Knight-Rodr (@JonathanRKnight) March 4, 2017

