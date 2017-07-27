Insert those emoji side eyes here. Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor is not a fan of Ashton Kutcher or President Donald Trump.

The Oscar-winning rocker told Vulture — while discussing his involvement with Beats and Apple Music — that he doesn’t understand the hype of Kutcher, 39, in the tech world. And don’t even get him started with the President of the United States.



“My experience with Beats Music and then at Apple largely was dismissed from outside, maybe justifiably, as here’s another celebrity moron holding up a phone and expecting some sort of credit. That kind of situation, which mine isn’t, would be insulting to the people that actually are doing the important jobs,” Reznor said in an interview published on Wednesday, July 26. “And I don’t want to hear about ‘Ashton Kutcher’s a f--king tech genius.’ I don’t give a s--t about that. He seems like an a--hole.”

Kutcher has, for the most part, moved on from acting and become a venture capitalist, investing in tech companies including Skype, Airbnb and Foursquare.

Reznor, 52, then backtracked a little on his opinion.

“I don’t know where that rage just came from,” he told the publication with a laugh. “But all I can say is that I’ve learned a hell of a lot from working at Beats and Apple … Being in that world has made me realize the true value of being an artist. … The economics of music aren’t what they should be, and the culture isn’t giving the arts its fair due, but humans are always going to respond to emotion and storytelling. I believe that as much as I ever did. More, even.”

Reznor added that he considers himself “the old guy” when it comes to social media and the app-filled life that is today. But one advancement he can truly appreciate is Postmates.

“I’m glad someone figured out a food-delivery service,” he said. “That’s made my life a little bit better.”

As for POTUS, Reznor is unapologetic.

“I don’t want to get into a discussion about how embarrassing the president is,” he told Vulture about how he mutes the news when his kids are in the room. “He’s a f--king vulgarian. Aside from whatever ideological beliefs he has — if he has any — he’s a grotesque person who represents everything I hate. I’m repulsed by everything about him.”

Kutcher and Trump have yet to respond to the comments.

