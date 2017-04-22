Tyga has a type. The hip-hop star, 27, was spotted getting cozy with a Kylie Jenner look-alike named Jordan Ozuna Thursday, April 20.

The “Rack City” rapper was photographed hugging the model outside of Seraphina Sunset in West Hollywood.

Their outing comes on the heels of Tyga and Jenner’s decision to take some time off. As previously reported, the rapper has moved out of Jenner’s house. According to a source, Tyga, who has been dating the lip kit creator on and off since 2014, moved out of Jenner’s Calabasas pad after feeling “belittled” on the family’s show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Still, “they’re not broken up,” a second pal insisted to Us earlier this month. “They’re just not spending as much time together.”

Ozuna, who was previously linked to Justin Bieber back in 2014, also claims that she’s not romancing the teen's beau.

“Omg y'all I'm not dating tyga 😂😂😂 come on,” she tweeted Friday, April 21.

