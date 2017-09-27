A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Sep 22, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

— Vanessa Grimaldi celebrated her 30th birthday with a girls weekend at Mondrian Los Angeles. The group enjoyed dinner at Hyde Sunset to kick off the celebration.



— Kylie Jenner showed off her body in a Fashion Nova dress on Instagram.



— DuJour celebrated their fall cover star, Uma Thurman, at The Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square.

— Kate Winslet stunned in an AllSaints leather jacket while out in NYC.

— Ariana Grande worked out with Harley Pasternak at REEBOK’s "Day in Life" event in NYC.

— Josh Murray hung out at Billboard and Ford's Ford Front Row concert in Atlanta featuring Jhene Aiko and Ro James.

— JUST water cofounder Jaden Smith hosted the 27th Annual Environmental Media Association awards in Los Angeles.

— Jessica Alba rocked a Diane Von Furstenberg Teyla Dress by Tilden while walking in NYC.

— Big Boi performed his hits at 1Oak NYC to a packed crowd of partygoers.

Paul Bruinooge/PMC

— Debra Messing chatted with friends at the NBC & Vanity Fair afterparty for the new season of Will & Grace at Mr. Purple at the Hotel Indigo LES.



— Nicole Richie rocked a For Love & Lemons sweater while out and about in NYC.

— Post Malone celebrated his sold out NYC show date at Up&Down with a performance of hits including 'White Iverson' and 'Rockstar.'



— Jillian Michaels attended Tone It Up's fitness-focused day with live music by DJ Madds, workouts led by Core PowerYoga, and Karena and Katrina’s Booty Call workout in L.A.

— Kate Hudson sported a pair of deconstructed n:PHILANTHROPY sweats while on her way to catch a flight out of JFK.

— Alessandra Ambrosio rode her rose gold bike from Martone Cycling Co. around L.A.

Galore

— Joe Jonas was all smiles as he attended Galore’s Secret Disco Party in L.A.



— Net-A-Porter hosed a cocktail party in celebration of Milan Fashion Week at a private residence in Milan.

— Amy Schumer donned a Big Mac Onesie from the McDelivery Collection created to celebrate McDonald’s partnership with UberEATS on Instagram.

— Jimmy Kimmel hosted the LGBT Center's 48th Anniversary Vanguard Awards in Beverly Hills.

— Ashley Greene wore Zvelle shoes while out in Beverly Hills.



— Fergie performed her new tracks at her Double Dutchess Album Release Afterparty at 1OAK in NYC.



— Dorinda Medley chilled out at PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown’s Aperitif.

— Sean Hayes shared dinner with some family members at Avra Madison in NYC.

— A$AP Rocky sipped on Courvoisier at the official tour afterparty in NYC.

— The Los Angeles Philharmonic opened its 2017/18 season at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

— Christine Lakin spoke to “Unicorn Moms” at the Unicon event presented by Shoedazzle & LELO in L.A.



— Madelaine Petsch attended Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in L.A.

