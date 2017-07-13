Vivica A. Fox wants to see her former Celebrity Apprentice boss Donald Trump fired from his presidential duties.

“He is just a hot, spankin’ mess every day that we wake up,” Fox, 52, told Us Weekly exclusively at Loni Love’s Birthday Roast to benefit Dress for Success on Wednesday, July 12, of Trump. The actress and the president appeared on the NBC reality series’ 14th season in 2015. “What is it, the 25th Amendment, for impeachment? Whatever is it, please look that up for me, and just say we can’t wait for that day to happen as well.”

Fox added: “It seems like every day he’s letting us know he’s not qualified for the job."

Fox, who has previously spoken out against Trump’s choices since he was elected in November, admitted that she will give credit to him for his election strategy. “He didn’t win the popular vote,” she said. "However, he won a very smart campaign and won the electoral college. We’ll give him that.”

The Kill Bill star noted that she had no issue with Trump or his son Donald Trump Jr. while filming the reality show. "The gentleman that I met when I did Celebrity Apprentice with, Mr. Trump and Donald Trump Jr., they were lovely gentlemen,” she told Us. "However, I think they are just blinded with power and deception. It’s sad to see their family unravel the way they are. They are a lovely family. I will give them that. They stick together. However, I don’t think they’re qualified to run our country."

