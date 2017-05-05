Vogue’s Anna Wintour Made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Yaaas, queens! Fashion powerhouse and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour met with Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, May 5, in London, where she was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire.

The royal matriarch, 91, gave the honor (the female equivalent of a knight) to Wintour, 67, for her contributions to journalism and fashion during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Naturally, the U.K.-born editrix wore a pink dress and matching coat by her designer of choice, Chanel, to the ceremony. When it came time to greet the queen, Wintour politely removed her signature oversized sunglasses, which seemingly never leave her face.

While the Conde Nast creative director has yet to publicly acknowledge her new damehood, her daughter, Bee Shaffer, took to Instagram on Friday to congratulate her mom. “Dame AW,” she captioned a photo of Wintour proudly showing off her latest accessory — a bright red pin to signify her royal-adjacent title.

It’s been a busy week for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth’s recognition of Wintour comes just one day after Buckingham Palace announced that her husband, Prince Philip, will stand down from his royal duties at age 95 later this year.



"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, the Duke has the full support of the Queen,” the Palace said in a statement.

"Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying the Queen. Thereafter, the Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time," the statement continued. "Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full program me of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family."

