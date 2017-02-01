President Donald Trump is unlikely to receive a royal welcome from Prince Harry during his official state visit to the U.K. later this year. The 32-year-old animal activist and humanitarian, "is not a fan" of Trump, 70, a close source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. "Harry thinks the president is a serious threat to human rights," continues the source, who adds that Prince William has also privately expressed concern. Find out more in the video above, and detailed below.

A second source adds that Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, has "often been vocal" about his feelings towards Trump since he announced his candidacy for president in 2015. (At press time, Kensington Palace had no comment).



The 45th president of the United States and wife Melania will be guests of Queen Elizabeth II during their visit this summer, despite over 1.7 million people signing a petition to rescind his invitation and anti-Trump protests taking place across the U.K. on Tuesday, January 31.

It's not yet known which members of the royal family will attend engagements during the full state visit program (which will last at least three days) but there is likely to be pressure on Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to make appearances.

And their first encounter would no doubt be awkward, given Trump's history with the British royals. A former palace aide reveals that after Prince Charles and wife Princess Diana split in 1992, Trump was “relentless in his pursuit of [Diana]. ...It got to the point of being weird, the way he'd know where she was headed so he could suggest they meet at that place.”

In 2016, British TV journalist Selina Scott, a friend of Diana's, claimed in The Sunday Times of London that the billionaire “bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets of flowers.” She added that Trump gave Diana, who died in 1997, “the creeps.” (A Trump rep responded at the time, “They had a great relationship, liked each other a lot, but nothing ever came of it.”)

Even more shocking, when a French photographer illegally snapped Duchess Kate, sunbathing topless in a private home in 2012, Trump fired off two tweets faulting William's wife. “Kate Middleton is great — but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude — only herself to blame,” he wrote on September 17, 2012. “Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!” The tweets remain on Trump's official Twitter account.

Despite the controversy, it'll be business as usual when the Trumps are welcomed by the Queen at Buckingham Palace, which has seen its fair share of contentious leaders visit, including the likes of Russia's Vladimir Putin, President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Palace officials are remaining quiet about the visit, but a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May tells Us, "During her visit [to Washington], the Prime Minister extended an invitation on behalf of the Queen — and she was very happy to do so. The USA is one of this country's closest allies, and we look forward to hosting the President later this year."

