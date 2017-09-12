Zayn Malik: ‘I Try to Do Right by’ Girlfriend Gigi Hadid

Young love! Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are not shy about sharing their love. As Us Weekly first reported in November 2015, the “Dusk Till Dawn” singer, who is hosting Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorkers party on Tuesday, September 12, and the 22-year-old blonde bombshell became exclusive following his departure from One Direction. Ever since going public with their romance in December 2015, the pair have been showing off their love for one another with a bit of PDA.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Dec 20, 2015 at 3:53am PST

Though when it comes to dating in the public eye, the 24-year-old Brit pays no attention to what’s being said. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Malik, named one of Us’ Most Stylish New Yorkers, opens up about their relationship, his signature style and his life as a solo artist with Us’ managing editor, Jennifer Peros.

James Devaney/GC Images

Us: How do you describe your style?

ZM: I just wear whatever feels good on the day. I’m not really one to overthink things; whatever looks good I’ll put on. But I have a serious problem for sneakers and trainers.



Us: Any big fashion mistakes?

ZM: Nothing so far. It’s probably gonna happen in a few years and I’m gonna look back like, “Oh, s--t,” but right now I’m cool with everything.

Us: Does Gigi help you choose looks?

ZM: She doesn’t really pick out my outfits, but we do the normal thing between boyfriend and girlfriend where we’re like, “I like this,” or “that looks nice on you.”

Us: So you ask her, “Is this good?”

ZM: “Does my ass look big in this?”

Us: How do you both handle dating in the spotlight?

ZM: We try not to think about it too much. There are a lot of people who are too busy in other people’s lives. I just concentrate on my relationship and try to do right by my girlfriend and she does by me, and we hope for the best, as we all do!

Us: What’s a typical date night?

ZM: We both cook, so we like to make meals for each other. I make chicken and sweet corn pie. She likes that.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Us: On stage and on red carpets, you seem confident. Are there times when you’re not?

ZM: I believe there’s a fine line between confidence and arrogance. I prefer to remain a little bit humble.

Us: You went public last year with your struggles with anxiety. Are you glad you’ve opened up about it?

ZM: Yeah, 100 percent. People have a better perspective of where I was coming from at the time and that it wasn’t me being ungrateful or unaware of the opportunities that were in front of me. It was just me struggling with being able to actually be there. I’m glad I got that off my chest. You have to clear the air.

Us: Are you still close to the 1D guys?

ZM: We’re in touch. Everything is on a civil level. It’s not the way it used to be, obviously, because we were spending 24 hours a day in the band and now we’re growing as individual men, but we still check in.

Us: Do you talk to Harry Styles?

ZM: To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band. So I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him.

Us: Would you consider a reunion?

ZM: Who knows? I’ve said it before: Never say never.



Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Rays of Sunshine

Us: Two of them have kids now. Do you feel pressure to settle down?

ZM: I don’t think things like that should be decided based on feeling pressure. When it’s the right time and place, hopefully that will happen. Who knows when that will be.

Us: Your baby now is your next album. What can you share about it?

ZM: We’ve got some big people working on stuff. There’s soulful R&B tunes, club tunes, some pop songs. It’s a progression. My writing’s grown and I feel like I’ve grown. I just wanted to get all of that in the album and give people some new music.

To see what else Malik had to say about taking his career solo, his style and love Hadid, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands Wednesday, September 13.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.