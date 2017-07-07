Ben Affleck Dating Lindsay Shookus: 5 Things to Know About Her

She’s going from behind the camera to in front of it! TV producer Lindsay Shookus is making headlines for her new relationship with Ben Affleck.



Last week, the new couple spent four nights together in London while the actor, 44, was filming reshoots for Justice League. During the trip, they dined at Michelin-starred Gymkhana Indian restaurant and saw The Ferryman at the Gielgud Theatre.

An insider told Us Weekly that the Argo director is “very happy” and “very much enjoying spending time with Lindsay.” Affleck split from wife Jennifer Garner in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

Here are five things to know about the NBC producer: