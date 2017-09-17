Emmys 2017
Why Rachel Bloom Bought Her Own Emmys Dress
Emmys 2017
You may have your popcorn and snacks ready to watch the Emmys 2017 on Sunday, September 17, but the stars who are attending the awards show are doing a little more prep work than that.
See how Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, Elisabeth Moss, Debra Messing and more stars spent quality time with their glam squads to get their hair and makeup looks ready for TV’s biggest night. And check back with Us Weekly during the show for all the glitz, glam and backstage gossip.
The 69th annual Emmy Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.