Ryan Gosling held hands with Eva Mendes at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City on Saturday, September 30, where Scarlett Johansson was also spotted with cast member Colin Jost.

Mendes, 43, looked gorgeous in a patterned jumpsuit while the La La Land actor, 36, who hosted the season 43 premiere, wore a denim jacket, brown patterned sweater and blue pants.

The show’s musical guest Jay-Z, who slayed his performances of “Bam” and “4:44,” attended the afterparty with wife Beyoncé. The “Sorry” singer, 36, showed off her fit body in a pair of black high-waisted pants and a white top, just five months after giving birth to the couple's twins, Rumi and Sir.

Alicia Keys and husband Swiss Beatz made an appearance, while Johansson was seen with her boyfriend, “Weekend Update” host Jost. Emmy-winning SNL producer Lindsay Shookus was also spotted, sans boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The party was a celebration of the hilarious season premiere, which included a guest appearance by Gosling’s La La Land costar Emma Stone. The two served up a hilarious skit in which a semi-obnoxious Gosling played the piano and reminded viewers that he singlehandedly “saved jazz” with his role in the hit musical — which prompted Stone to remind him that “WE saved jazz.”

Other memorable moments from the episode included the cold opener featuring Alec Baldwin, as Donald Trump, with Kate McKinnon, who played Jeff Sessions.

In one of the night’s best sketches, Gosling tried his best to make up for his first SNL appearance in 2015 — where he couldn’t hold back his laughter during an alien encounter skit — but failed terribly the second time around, thanks to McKinnon's comedic chops. Maybe next time!