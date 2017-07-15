It's here! Disney debuted the visually stunning first trailer for A Wrinkle in Time at the D23 Expo on Saturday, July 15, sending fans into a frenzy.

The film, which is based on Madeleine L'Engle's 1962 novel of the same name, follows a group of children traveling through time and space in an attempt to find their missing scientist father. The cast includes Storm Reid (Meg Murry), Oprah Winfrey (Mrs. Which), Reese Witherspoon (Mrs. Whatsit), Mindy Kaling (Mrs. Who) and Chris Pine (Dr. Alex Murry), among other stars.

Disney

"Your father has accomplished something extraordinary, but also dangerous," Winfrey's character says in the trailer. "He's trapped by a darkness that's actively spreading throughout the universe, and the only one who can stop it is you."

Throughout the nearly two-minute-long trailer, a melancholy cover of The Eurythmics' hit "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" plays as the characters fight to bring their father home.

The film is directed by Ava DuVernay, who previously worked on movies including Selma and 13th. The Los Angeles Times reported in August 2016 that DuVernay is the first woman of color to direct a live-action film with a production budget over $100 million.

A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters on March 9, 2018.



