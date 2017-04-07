TOP 5

STORIES

Celebrity Feuds

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn Split: 'Bachelor' Fans React With Tweets About JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

By Ryan Gajewski
Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn Split: 'Bachelor' Fans React With Tweets About JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

Is there suddenly a new contender to star on The Bachelor season 22? Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn have called off their turbulent romance, and Bachelor Nation fans quickly took to Twitter to weigh in on what the split might mean for JoJo Fletcher and fiancé Jordan Rodgers, who is the NFL quarterback's younger brother.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, April 7, that Aaron, 33, and Munn, 36, have parted ways after three years of dating. The Green Bay Packers standout and his family have been embroiled in an infamous rift for quite some time, and a source previously told Us that the tension stems from the family not being able to "trust" the X-Men: Apocalypse actress.

The conflict was front and center during Jordan's stint last year on The Bachelorette season 12, with Fletcher, 26, learning that Jordan, 28, no longer speaks to the two-time league MVP, who was not present during Jordan's hometown date in Chico, California. (Jordan and Fletcher got engaged during the finale that aired in August 2016.) In a New York Times profile on Aaron that was published in January, his dad referred to the situation as "complicated."

Needless to say, fans of the ABC dating franchise had plenty to say on Twitter about Aaron and Munn's breakup. Check out a selection of tweets below. 

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!