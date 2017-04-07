Is there suddenly a new contender to star on The Bachelor season 22? Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn have called off their turbulent romance, and Bachelor Nation fans quickly took to Twitter to weigh in on what the split might mean for JoJo Fletcher and fiancé Jordan Rodgers, who is the NFL quarterback's younger brother.



Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for DirecTV

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, April 7, that Aaron, 33, and Munn, 36, have parted ways after three years of dating. The Green Bay Packers standout and his family have been embroiled in an infamous rift for quite some time, and a source previously told Us that the tension stems from the family not being able to "trust" the X-Men: Apocalypse actress.



Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The conflict was front and center during Jordan's stint last year on The Bachelorette season 12, with Fletcher, 26, learning that Jordan, 28, no longer speaks to the two-time league MVP, who was not present during Jordan's hometown date in Chico, California. (Jordan and Fletcher got engaged during the finale that aired in August 2016.) In a New York Times profile on Aaron that was published in January, his dad referred to the situation as "complicated."



Needless to say, fans of the ABC dating franchise had plenty to say on Twitter about Aaron and Munn's breakup. Check out a selection of tweets below.



Aaron to his brother Jordan today: Hey how are you! 👋🏻👋🏻



Jordan: New phone who dis.. — Patrick Sturgeon (@PatsSturgeon) April 7, 2017

I hope Aaron Rodgers becomes the next Bachelor so he can officially make Jordan's existence obsolete. — Brooke Schrider (@brookeschrider) April 7, 2017

Maybe Aaron Rodgers can call brother Jordan for some dating advice - are there any Bachelorette leftovers for big bro? — Alfie Lau (@AlfieLau) April 7, 2017

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers breaking up means one thing: @JoelleFletcher's plan to pick Jordan and eventually leave for Aaron is working ! — Ray Mac (@Ray_Mac23) April 7, 2017

Sorry Aaron, guess Jordan is officially the cooler brother now 😂 https://t.co/Ae8Dulcz7K — Ashali Vise (@ashalivise) April 7, 2017

I am so happy that Jordan and Aaron can be brothers again. — spencer cain (@spencerhcain) April 7, 2017

Now that Olivia is gone, how long till Jordan and Aaron make up and/or Aaron is the bachelor @BachelorABC 🌹 — Cally (@CallyySwag) April 7, 2017

When jordan Rodgers just gets married!! His brother Aaron just separates what is this world coming to — Vanessa aka nessa 🗝 (@nessa8132) April 7, 2017

Somewhere Jojo and Jordan are salivating over the fact that Aaron might come home https://t.co/lGZechP6wb — Dan J (@DanJ_official) April 7, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!