It's back! ABC has signed a deal to revive American Idol in March 2018, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, the deal was officially closed on Friday, May 5, after several networks made offers to reboot the singing competition. ABC and production companies FremantleMedia and Core Media Group reportedly want Ryan Seacrest to return as the host of the show, which originally aired on Fox from 2002 to 2016.



Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Earlier this week, Seacrest, 42, was announced as Kelly Ripa's new cohost on ABC's morning show Live! He relocated to New York City for the gig. If he returns to Idol, which films in Hollywood, he would likely have to travel from coast to coast several times a week.

TMZ reports that ABC is expected to announce the return of Idol later this month at the Upfronts presentation in New York. Sources previously told Variety that Idol may air on Sunday nights.

Us Weekly has reached out to ABC and Seacrest's rep for comment.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!