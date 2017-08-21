There they are! President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton make appearances in the opening credits for American Horror Story: Cult.

In the bloody, patriotic-themed first look, which was released on Monday, August 21, members of the cult are seen wearing creepy masks of the 2016 Republican and Democratic presidential candidates. The credits are set to a slower rendition of the FX series' usual theme song.

Returning stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Cheyenne Jackson receive top billing in the credits, followed by newcomers Billie Lourd and Alison Pill.

Cult begins on election night in Michigan and tackles the real-life political event and its aftermath, though it will not feature characters portraying the nominees. The cast of the new season also includes returnees Emma Roberts, Frances Conroy, Adina Porter and Mare Winningham, and newcomers Colton Haynes, Lena Dunham and Leslie Grossman.

Franchise creator Ryan Murphy first revealed that season 7 of AHS would focus on the election during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "The season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through," he said earlier this year. "I think that will be interesting for a lot of people."

American Horror Story: Cult premieres on FX on Tuesday, September 5, at 10 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.