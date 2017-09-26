Take that, trolls! Jimmy Kimmel debuted the 11th installment of his hilarious "Mean Tweets" segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, September 25.

Midway through the sketch, Alec Baldwin appeared to read a critical tweet by President Donald Trump, whom the actor impersonates on Saturday Night Live. "@realDonaldTrump writes, 'Just tried watching Saturday Night Live — unwatchable!'" Baldwin, 59, said with a deadpan expression. "'Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad.'"

The segment also featured Jake Gyllenhaal, who recited a mean tweet that read, "Jake Gyllenhaal has the most punchable face of all time. I'd like nothing more than to sock him in his ugly, soft, starry-eyed pug face." He stared blankly at the camera before slightly frowning.

And then there was Gwyneth Paltrow. "Can Gwyneth Paltrow just stick to steaming her vagina and shut the f--k up, for f--k's sake," she read, poking fun at the cutting-edge advice that often appears on her lifestyle website Goop.

Later on, Jim Parsons was mocked for his boyish appearance. "Jim Parsons looks like a ventriloquist dummy that came to life to become a sex offender," the Big Bang Theory star, 44, read before biting his lip and shouting, "Oh, God!"

The segment concluded with Kumail Nanjiani reading a mean tweet about his, ahem, manhood: "Is Kumail Nanjiani's d--k multiple colors?" The Silicon Valley star, 39, savagely shot back, "Yes, every shade of your mom's lipstick — and her butthole."

Jennifer Lawrence, Gal Gadot, Emma Watson and Dave Chappelle were among the many other stars who also appeared in the latest edition of "Mean Tweets."

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on ABC weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.

