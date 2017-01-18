Advice from someone who’s been there. Former The Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky shared her thoughts on current The Bachelor villain Corinne Olympios after the Monday, January 16, episode, via her Ali Luvs blog — and she didn't hold back.

Olympios, 24, shocked Nick Viall (and the rest of Bachelor Nation) with her whipped-cream bikini stunt at the most recent pre-rose ceremony cocktail party. Her plan was foiled, however, when the Bachelor rejected her advances and another woman whisked him away, leaving the business owner in tears.

At first, Fedotowsky, 32, admits she rolled her eyes at the scenario, before ultimately feeling "so sorry" for this season’s most controversial contestant. "For her to think that this is the way she wins a man’s affection when he's clearly not in a monogamous relationship with her, I find that truly sad," the Bachelor season 14 alum wrote. "Like heartbreakingly sad."

Fedotowsky, who welcomed daughter Molly with fiancé Kevin Manno in July, says her new perspective as a mom "totally changed the way I look at this show."



"I know I said it in my last blog, but I feel the need to say it again. It would break my heart into a million pieces to see Molly act this way when she's older," she wrote. "I would never want her to even think this was an option, never mind actually throwing herself at a man like that."



But the former Bachelorette still sympathizes with Olympios — and wishes she could share some advice with the season 21 standout.



"Corinne's tears really struck a chord with me," wrote Fedotowsky, who handed out her final rose to now-ex Roberto Martinez back in 2010. "She reminded me of a girl that had just slept with a guy and woke up the next morning hating herself. I've been there. I know many women have. I truly hope Corinne realizes that she can attract a man with so much more than her sexuality."

Oh, and about that whole "nanny" situation? Fedotowsky's not buying it, writing that Olympios "just thinks it's funny or cool" to talk about having a caretaker at home — and that that should probably be a red flag for 36-year-old Viall.



"It makes it very clear to me, and I'm sure to all of you, that she is too young to be Nick's wife," Fedotowsky says. "And not because she's 24. But because she's mentally immature."

Tell Us: Do you agree with Fedotowsky?

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

