Where's a pizza when you need one? Bachelor in Paradise engaged pair Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray have recently split up, and Stanton's ex-husband tells Us Weekly exclusively that he is glad to have Murray out of the picture.



Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Nick Buonfiglio, Stanton's ex and the father of her two daughters, Kinsley, 4, and Charlie, 2, reveals that he is pleased that Murray will no longer be spending time with the girls. (Stanton and Buonfiglio finalized their divorce in June 2015.)



"Thank God he’s gone from them!" Buonfiglio tells Us.



A source previously told Us Weekly that Stanton and Murray's romance ended earlier this month after they got into a spat at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball concert. Murray, 32, left the event after finding out that the Bachelor season 20 castoff, 26, had been drinking during a recent getaway to Lake Tahoe with friend and Bachelor in Paradise costar Ashley Iaconetti.

“Ashley said to Amanda in Josh’s presence, ‘We haven’t been this drunk since Tahoe!’ Then Josh got mad and said, ‘You told me you didn’t drink in Tahoe!’” the source told Us.



Murray appeared to have developed a strong bond with Stanton's daughters after the couple got engaged during the Bachelor in Paradise season 3 finale that aired over the summer. The former baseball player frequently posted pics to social media of himself with them, including one he tweeted Friday, December 16, that hinted at the split.



He captioned that photo of himself holding Kinsley, "I will always love this precious little angel."



Us reported in September that Buonfiglio had filed paperwork that month to adjust his custody arrangement with Stanton. "The only reason I am taking her to court is because I want more time with my kids, which I’ve been getting, but it needs to be court-documented," Buonfiglio told Us at the time.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



