Andi Dorfman Is 'Excited' to See Arie Luyendyk Jr. as the New Bachelor

She approves! Andi Dorfman was in attendance at Us Weekly’s 2017 Most Stylish New Yorkers bash in The Jane Ballroom at The Jane Hotel on Tuesday, September 12, which was sponsored by Stella Artois, Bioré and Spike’s Ink Master: Angels — and she told Us exactly how she feels about the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

Fans of the ABC show were surprised when Arie Luyendyk Jr. was revealed as season 22’s Bachelor during Good Morning America on September 7, and the Bachelorette alum was no different.



Noam Galai/WireImage; Lou Rocco/ABC

“I think they took us for a crazy twist and turn. I don’t think anyone saw that coming,” she told Us on the red carpet. “But I think it’s cool, it’s kind of interesting. It’s going back a little old school.”

The reality star added: “I think it’s going to be interesting to see what girls come out of the past. I’m excited for that. I cannot wait to see what girls from Arie’s past come on the show.”

Dorfman also talked to Us about attending fellow Bachelor alum Sharleen Joynt's wedding to Andy Levine on Friday, September 8, in a small ceremony in NYC’s Battery Park City neighborhood. “It was great. We had a great time. It was Sharleen’s wedding and she was stunning, of course, as always,” she told Us. “It was also like a little Bachelor reunion, which was really fun.”



Her ex Nick Viall was also in attendance at the wedding, but even though they made amends earlier this year, they did not discuss his recent split from Vanessa Grimaldi. “No, we kind of all are friendly but it’s awkward to talk to your exes about their now current exes,” she told Us. “So we just don’t talk about it. We all sat together and had a great time.”



Congratulations to these two beautiful people. I've never met such a perfect couple, both equally lucky to have one another. I'm lucky to be able to call you both friends. Love you both #wedding #nyc A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Sep 9, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

In February of this year, Viall, 36, finally made peace with Dorfman, 30, during an episode of The Bachelor after she broke his heart when she gave her final rose to Josh Murray on The Bachelorette season 10 finale that aired in 2014.

The Bachelor returns to ABC in January 2018.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!