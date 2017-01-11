Another day, another kiss for Andrew Garfield who locked lips with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 10, just two days after he smooched Ryan Reynolds.

The Spiderman star stole the show at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8, when he got passionate with the Deadpool hunk, 40, and now he’s explaining why.



During an appearance on The Late Show on Tuesday, January 10, the British actor was quizzed over his bromantic moment with his Hacksaw Ridge co-star.



“What was going on there?” the host asked.



“I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him no matter whether he won or lost,” said Garfield of the moment Reynolds lost out on the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy to Ryan Gosling. “It doesn’t matter. He showed up. It doesn’t change anything in my heart.”



Colbert, 52, then revealed he too is “totally comfortable” with kissing men too, which resulted in the pair going in for not one, but two gentle smooches.



Colbert shared a picture of the kiss on Twitter with the caption: “It’s getting hot in here!”



Garfield was on the show to promote his new movie, Silence, and spoke about the agony of losing 40 pound for the role.

“You just kind of don’t eat and get very, very angry at everything around you,” he said.

The 33-year-old admitted fasting was a “spiritual process because the idea is you empty out in order for the spirit to enter.”

But added: “My goodness, I was empty. It was brutal, we’d kind of be sneaking blueberries and almonds in between takes.”



