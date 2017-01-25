Time to revive the Real Housewives of D.C.? Andy Cohen really wants President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway to consider joining the Bravo TV franchise.



NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Watch What Happens Live host, 48, said that Trump’s former campaign manager, 50, would be a perfect fit. “I’m begging her to just consider a spot on the Housewives if she gets bored,” he said. “She’d be amazing!"



Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Cohen explained that he loves to compare reality-TV drama to the election. “I’ve been saying for a year — I was calling all the debates 'Housewives reunions,' because they were,” he said. “The parallels to the Housewives and a lot of things that happened during the election, there are so many."



The outspoken political strategist also made headlines for using the term “alternative facts” to describe White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s lies about the crowd size at Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. “My favorite statement ever made in the history of ever,” Cohen quipped.



Cohen can’t wait for the phrase to catch on. “I’m waiting for [the Housewives] to bust it out,” he said. "I’m taping the Beverly Hills reunion in like a week, and I’m waiting for Lisa Rinna to be like, ‘Well, no, that’s an alternative fact.'”

