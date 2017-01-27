A (Bachelor) nation united — under Corinne Olympios!

Yep, even though she’s still vying for Nick Viall’s heart, the season 21 villain has already nabbed a rose from Bachelor alums thanks to her shocking stunts for attention. (Reminder: This is the girl who sprayed whipped cream on her body and then surprised Viall with a princess bouncy castle.)

Plus, her quippy one-liners are reality-television gold. On the Monday, January 23, episode, she explained the rules of The Bachelor — “We are fighting for a fiancé, not a pickle!” — complained about “poopy” and fought for the right to sleep. “Michael Jordan took naps,” she quipped. “Abraham Lincoln took naps. And I’m in trouble for napping?”

Now, the ABC series’ past contestants are giving the girl some credit. In a January 24 blog post, former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky complimented Olympios’ humor. “Look, she said a lot of crazy stuff this episode, but man she was funny!” the new mom wrote. “I think Corrine is smarter than she lets on. It takes some wit to be that funny in my opinion. That said, her behavior is just terrible and I totally get why the girls are so over her. But I have to say she scored a few points in my book for humor. Does that mean I am #TeamCorinne now? Well, no. Girl still has quite a bit of ‘personal growth’ in her future that I look forward to for her. … But I definitely appreciate her humor and would love to take her under my wing. I think she’s a good person, just needs a little direction.”

Viall’s BFF Ashley Iaconetti is equally entertained. “Say what you will about Corinne being a spoiled brat with no awareness of the world outside of her Miami mansion, but the girl gives great TV,” she wrote in a blog post for Cosmopolitan.com

Read on to see what Olivia Caridi, J.P. Rosenbaum, Ben Flajnik and the rest of Bachelor Nation had to say in Olympios’ defense!

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

