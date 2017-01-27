A (Bachelor) nation united — under Corinne Olympios!

Yep, even though she’s still vying for Nick Viall’s heart, the season 21 villain has already nabbed a rose from Bachelor alums thanks to her shocking stunts for attention. (Reminder: This is the girl who sprayed whipped cream on her body and then surprised Viall with a princess bouncy castle.)

Plus, her quippy one-liners are reality-television gold. On the Monday, January 23, episode, she explained the rules of The Bachelor — “We are fighting for a fiancé, not a pickle!” — complained about “poopy” and fought for the right to sleep. “Michael Jordan took naps,” she quipped. “Abraham Lincoln took naps. And I’m in trouble for napping?”

Now, the ABC series’ past contestants are giving the girl some credit. In a January 24 blog post, former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky complimented Olympios’ humor. “Look, she said a lot of crazy stuff this episode, but man she was funny!” the new mom wrote. “I think Corrine is smarter than she lets on. It takes some wit to be that funny in my opinion. That said, her behavior is just terrible and I totally get why the girls are so over her. But I have to say she scored a few points in my book for humor. Does that mean I am #TeamCorinne now? Well, no. Girl still has quite a bit of ‘personal growth’ in her future that I look forward to for her. … But I definitely appreciate her humor and would love to take her under my wing. I think she’s a good person, just needs a little direction.”

Viall’s BFF Ashley Iaconetti is equally entertained. “Say what you will about Corinne being a spoiled brat with no awareness of the world outside of her Miami mansion, but the girl gives great TV,” she wrote in a blog post for Cosmopolitan.com.

Read on to see what Olivia Caridi, J.P. Rosenbaum, Ben Flajnik and the rest of Bachelor Nation had to say in Olympios’ defense!



I'm probably the LAST person who wants to defend Corinne, but the truth is she doesn't have to explain/prove herself to anyone #TheBachelor — J.P. Rosenbaum (@JP_Rosenbaum) January 24, 2017

Let's all admit that part of the reason we watch #TheBachelor is for the "Corinnes" — CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) January 24, 2017

YAS CORINNE HERE ANOTHER WEEK! Let's be honest, she's TV gold y'all. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/6yC9G7rhs5 — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) January 24, 2017

Big fan of Corrine. #getitgurl — Ben Flajnik (@BenFlajnik) January 24, 2017

Corinne is so much fun to watch if she doesn't go all the way please get her a ticket to Paradise — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) January 10, 2017

Call me crazy y’all but I like Corinne on this episode. 😍 #TheBachelor — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) January 24, 2017

She may be Corrin-ge worthy but this chick is what makes this show worth watching #thebachelor — Jaclyn Swartz (@JaclynSwartz) January 17, 2017

You guys, I really like Corinne!! #TheBachelor — Erica Rose (@EricaTheRose) January 3, 2017

In Corinne's defense there are no rules to the journey She felt her connection with Nick was strong what's wrong w a lil nap #TheBachelor — Vinny Ventiera (@VINNYVINSANE) January 24, 2017

Corrine for life — Lauren Iaconetti (@LaurenAI) January 24, 2017

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

