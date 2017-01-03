Here for the right reasons — and, OK, some funny tweets! Nick Viall began his dramatic journey to finally find the love of his life on the Monday, January 2, premiere of The Bachelor, and of course the internet had plenty to say about it.
Viall, 36, first heard pep talks from his adorable sister Bella and former Bachelors Ben Higgins, Sean Lowe, and Chris Soules. We got to know some of this season's ladies in their intro packages, like Rachel, 31, an accomplished attorney with a killer vacuum dance, and Corinne, 24, a "serious businesswoman" with a multi-million dollar company who still has a nanny, for some reason.
When finally meeting with the man of the two hours, the ladies were pretty up front with Viall. Taylor, 23, admitted her friends all think he's a "piece of s—t," while Jasmine G., 29, just straight-up brought jeweler Neil Lane as her plus one, complete with her choice of engagement rings. Josephine, 24, a registered nurse, began her fairy tale love story with the Bachelor by asking him to "Lady and the Tramp" an uncooked hot dog (maybe you had to be there).
The real drama began when Viall came face-to-face with Liz, 29, a doula he had hooked up with at none other than Paradise alums Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s wedding! Cue the awkwardness — though Roper herself admitted on Twitter, “There were several hook-ups at our wedding I'm sure you would all die to know about.” (You mean, like this one?)
But perhaps the most divisive moment of the episode came when aspiring dolphin trainer Alexis, 23, showed up in full dolphin costume, only to spend the rest of the night convincing everyone she wasn’t dressed like a shark.
Some of your favorite members of Bachelor Nation had a lot to say as Viall met the 30 eligible bachelorettes, including Catherine Giudici, Emily Maynard and Viall's ex Jen Saviano. Whitney Bischoff even chimed in on her ex Soules’ cameo!
Here are some of the funniest tweets about the premiere — and we promise, no more runner-up jokes:
🍿— Jennifer Saviano (@jennifersaviano) January 3, 2017
Hey, it was a romantic night…there were several hook-ups at our wedding I'm sure you would all die to know about. 😉😉— Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) January 3, 2017
#momlife #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/JQrz1JqUWR— Ali Fedotowsky (@AliFedotowsky) January 3, 2017
Why is Chris giving advice 🤔#TheBachelor— Whitney Bischoff (@whitbisch) January 3, 2017
Nicks kiss reel is longer than all of my airtime on the bachelorette 😑 #TheBachelor— Vinny Ventiera (@VINNYVINSANE) January 3, 2017
Super excited to watch the "fashion bloggers" of tomorrow get out of the limo tonight... #thebachelor— Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) January 3, 2017
Let’s be real, left shark should have gotten the FIR because it’s the only thing we’ve tweeted about for the past two hours. #TheBachelor— Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) January 3, 2017
Corinne runs a multimillion(?) dollar company? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/OeEREKmcsX— Michael G. (@MichaelGarofola) January 3, 2017
Do I see a scarf around Nick's neck?! We're back baby! @viallnicholas28 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/HioUPGsuh7— Bachelor Scarf (@ScarfOfJosh) January 3, 2017
She already met him. He's not sure he remembers her. Super mysterious. Or mortifying. #TheBachelor— Emily MaynardJohnson (@EmilyMaynard) January 3, 2017
I'm rooting for Nick. I truly truly am. #TheBachelor— CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) January 3, 2017
