The real drama began when Viall came face-to-face with Liz, 29, a doula he had hooked up with at none other than Paradise alums Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s wedding! Cue the awkwardness — though Roper herself admitted on Twitter, “There were several hook-ups at our wedding I'm sure you would all die to know about.” (You mean, like this one?)

But perhaps the most divisive moment of the episode came when aspiring dolphin trainer Alexis, 23, showed up in full dolphin costume, only to spend the rest of the night convincing everyone she wasn’t dressed like a shark.

Some of your favorite members of Bachelor Nation had a lot to say as Viall met the 30 eligible bachelorettes, including Catherine Giudici, Emily Maynard and Viall's ex Jen Saviano. Whitney Bischoff even chimed in on her ex Soules’ cameo!

Here are some of the funniest tweets about the premiere — and we promise, no more runner-up jokes:

🍿 — Jennifer Saviano (@jennifersaviano) January 3, 2017

Hey, it was a romantic night…there were several hook-ups at our wedding I'm sure you would all die to know about. 😉😉 — Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) January 3, 2017

Why is Chris giving advice 🤔#TheBachelor — Whitney Bischoff (@whitbisch) January 3, 2017

Nicks kiss reel is longer than all of my airtime on the bachelorette 😑 #TheBachelor — Vinny Ventiera (@VINNYVINSANE) January 3, 2017

Super excited to watch the "fashion bloggers" of tomorrow get out of the limo tonight... #thebachelor — Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) January 3, 2017

Let’s be real, left shark should have gotten the FIR because it’s the only thing we’ve tweeted about for the past two hours. #TheBachelor — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) January 3, 2017

She already met him. He's not sure he remembers her. Super mysterious. Or mortifying. #TheBachelor — Emily MaynardJohnson (@EmilyMaynard) January 3, 2017

I'm rooting for Nick. I truly truly am. #TheBachelor — CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) January 3, 2017

