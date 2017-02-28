From roses to rumbas! Bachelor Nick Viall will compete on Dancing With the Stars season 24, as will Glee alum Heather Morris and 1970s TV mainstay Charo, sources confirm to Us Weekly.

Sources previously confirmed to Us that other cast members on the latest edition of ABC's venerable competition series will include figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, The A-Team star Mr. T, gymnast Simone Biles and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Girardi. Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and Ashlee Simpson politely declined offers to show off their fancy footwork.

Viall, 36, is no stranger to ABC's cameras, as he was the runner-up on seasons 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette before starring on the current season of The Bachelor. (Three ladies remain as he nears his finale on Monday, March 13.) Viall, who also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 3 over the summer, has gotten a chance to show off his moves a bit as the Bachelor, including dancing on stage during a Backstreet Boys concert.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Morris, 30, is likely to be stiff competition, given that she was a standout on So You Think You Can Dance season 2 and was later one of Beyoncé's backup dancers before landing her role as airhead Brittany on Glee.

Bachelor franchise stars have had a fair amount of success on DWTS over the years, with Bachelor season 13's Melissa Rycroft winning the dancing show's season 15 mirrorball in 2012.

The full season 24 cast will be officially revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday, March 1. DWTS returns to ABC Monday, March 20, 8 p.m. ET.

