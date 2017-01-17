Corinne is back, alright! The Bachelor's resident villain Corinne Olympios had quite a few surprises for Nick Viall up her trenchcoat sleeves on the show's Monday, January 16, episode — and Twitter users had plenty to say about it, without any help from a nanny (we don't think.)

First, Olympios, 24, showed up to the cocktail party in a trenchcoat and nothing else before asking Viall, 36, to lick whipped cream off her body. All that seducing must have been exhausting, because by the time the rose ceremony kicked off she was fast asleep, cuddling with last week’s group date rose.



The Backstreet Boys showed up soon enough for a larger than life (sorry) group date in which the women got to dance on stage with them! Turns out, "planned dancing," otherwise known as choreography, was not Olympios' forte. Danielle Lombard, 27, came away with that day’s rose, while all the other women got was an earful about the daily duties of Olympios' nanny (!), Raquel.

On the one-on-one date, Vanessa Grimaldi, 28, got motion sickness while doing flips (and making out) with Viall in zero gravity. Viall, ever the gentleman, kissed her after her vomiting spell and made hearts melt everywhere… sort of.



But their fairy tale romance hit a snag later on at the cocktail party-turned-pool party, when Grimaldi witnessed Viall jumping around in Olympios' inflatable bouncy house one too many times and called him out: Is he here for the right reasons?

Read on for the funniest reactions from Bachelor Nation fans and friends, including Sean Lowe, J.P. Rosenbaum and The Bachelor's original dancing queen, Olivia Caridi!



She may be Corrin-ge worthy but this chick is what makes this show worth watching #thebachelor — Jaclyn Swartz (@JaclynSwartz) January 17, 2017

Tops down was soooo last week. Apparently tonight's trend: bottoms. #thebachelor — CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) January 17, 2017

You can't expect everyone to know #TheBachelor rules as well as you do Nick #fourthtimeisacharm — Princess Problems (@PrincessProbz) January 17, 2017

Almost respect Corrine's commitment to napping. #thebachelor — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) January 17, 2017

Corinne thinks she's a bad dancer but has she seen my moves? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/uAEqNKLnOo — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) January 17, 2017

Is cheese pasta the fancy way to say mac and cheese? Or maybe mac and cheese is called cheese pasta when your nanny makes it? #TheBachelor — Whitney Bischoff (@whitbisch) January 17, 2017

It's ok Vanessa, I threw up after the pepper date and @ebassclinics still tried to kiss me after it. 😂 #TheBachelor — Carly Waddell (@carlywaddell) January 17, 2017

Having sympathy sickness for Vanessa 🙊 #TheBachelor — Caila Quinn (@CailaQuinn) January 17, 2017

So jealous of this date @viallnicholas28 would u hold me if we did that together and I puked? @BachelorABC — Chris Soules (@souleschris) January 17, 2017

I'm no expert, but attacking #TheBachelor might not be the best strategy. Wait a second, I AM an expert. — J.P. Rosenbaum (@JP_Rosenbaum) January 17, 2017

Ohhhhhh Nick!!! Vanessa just called you out! #thebachelor — Ali Fedotowsky (@AliFedotowsky) January 17, 2017

Took 3 days for me to blow up the bouncy house. My lungs are spent! So worth it to provide a fairy tale dream for my Corinne. #thebachelor — Corinne's Nanny (@corinnesnanny) January 17, 2017

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

