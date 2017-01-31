If alligators could talk… Unfortunately we don’t have any eyewitness accounts of Corinne Olympios and Taylor Nolan’s two-on-one date in the Louisiana bayou on The Bachelor — but luckily, we have Twitter! (Read the full recap here and watch highlights in the video above!) Keep reading for the Monday, January 30, episode's craziest moments and how Bachelor Nation favorites including Ben Higgins, Jillian Harris, and Ashley Iaconetti reacted to them all.

1. All-out war between Olympios and Nolan

Season 21’s biggest villain duked it out with the 23-year-old mental health counselor over their maturity, "emotional intelligence," and whether they’re there for the right reasons. Between Olympios’ “I am the queen!” and the ominous bonfire, all they needed to add were dragons and we would’ve had a scene straight out of Game of Thrones. But Olympios, 24, ended up #winning in the end after she ran to Nick Viall to complain and got a makeout sesh in return. Olympios, 1; Nolan, 0.


2. Viall breaks rules on the one-on-one

Could our Bachelor be falling in loooove? There was no denying that crazy chemistry between Viall, 36, and Rachel Lindsay, 31, on their date dancing through the streets of New Orleans — almost as much as Viall had with his very first beignet, that is. “I might be breaking rules here, but I’m super into you,” Viall told Lindsay (not the beignet). Bachelor Nation has been wooed.


3. The haunted group date

Viall’s next group date took the remaining ladies to an old New Orleans mansion that is supposedly haunted by a little girl named May. This was a fun date if for no other reason than there’s nothing better than a montage of people being scared in a haunted house. But really, they should be thankful they didn’t end up on Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson’s idea of a spooky date:



4. The first L-word is dropped

Raven Gates, 25, kinda sorta accidentally told Viall she’s in love with him. “A little too soon, but I said it,” Gates said afterwards. “Whatever. I own it.” That’s so Raven! (And by the way, she’s still totally owning that move on Twitter.)


5. Two girls go to the bayou but only one comes back — for now

“Bullies never, ever get a happy ending,” Olympios declared from her perch in the bayou once she and Nolan were sent on the dreaded two-on-one date. Viall ended up sending Nolan home, but no word on if Olympios’ new voodoo doll had anything to do with that decision — or if Nolan will settle for it. Olympios, 2; Nolan, to be continued.


The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET