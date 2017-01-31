If alligators could talk… Unfortunately we don’t have any eyewitness accounts of Corinne Olympios and Taylor Nolan’s two-on-one date in the Louisiana bayou on The Bachelor — but luckily, we have Twitter! (Read the full recap here and watch highlights in the video above!) Keep reading for the Monday, January 30, episode's craziest moments and how Bachelor Nation favorites including Ben Higgins, Jillian Harris, and Ashley Iaconetti reacted to them all.

1. All-out war between Olympios and Nolan

Season 21’s biggest villain duked it out with the 23-year-old mental health counselor over their maturity, "emotional intelligence," and whether they’re there for the right reasons. Between Olympios’ “I am the queen!” and the ominous bonfire, all they needed to add were dragons and we would’ve had a scene straight out of Game of Thrones. But Olympios, 24, ended up #winning in the end after she ran to Nick Viall to complain and got a makeout sesh in return. Olympios, 1; Nolan, 0.

Is it weird that I've missed Corrine all week? Here we go! @BachelorABC — Jillian Harris (@jillianharris) January 31, 2017

Busy putting the little 🐒 to bed, somebody let me know how the steel cage match goes between the brain trust & that other girl. #thebachelor — J.P. Rosenbaum (@JP_Rosenbaum) January 31, 2017

I wouldn't say Taylor and Corinne's fight is so much for Nick's heart as it is for camera time. #TheBachelor — Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) January 31, 2017

WHAT DOES THAT SAY ABOUT YOUR EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE BIIIITCH?? is a line we can use daily as a nation #Corinne #MyHero #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/qxHIyrJPan — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 31, 2017





2. Viall breaks rules on the one-on-one

Could our Bachelor be falling in loooove? There was no denying that crazy chemistry between Viall, 36, and Rachel Lindsay, 31, on their date dancing through the streets of New Orleans — almost as much as Viall had with his very first beignet, that is. “I might be breaking rules here, but I’m super into you,” Viall told Lindsay (not the beignet). Bachelor Nation has been wooed.

I'm usually a sarcastic ass on Twitter but I have nothing but love for Rachel right here. She's incredible. #TheBachelor — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) January 31, 2017

Find someone that looks at you the way @viallnicholas28 looks at a beignet #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/iX0K9nEJnP — Jamie Blynn (@jamieblynn) January 31, 2017

I am so uncomfortable right now watching Nick dancing with a lace parasol. #TheBachelor — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) January 31, 2017

What I like about Rachel is that is demonstrates that you can be a smart, confident, badass woman and also *WARM.* — Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) January 31, 2017

I freaking love Rachel. #TheBachelor — Ryan Sutter (@ryansutter) January 31, 2017





ABC/Mark Coffey

3. The haunted group date

Viall’s next group date took the remaining ladies to an old New Orleans mansion that is supposedly haunted by a little girl named May. This was a fun date if for no other reason than there’s nothing better than a montage of people being scared in a haunted house. But really, they should be thankful they didn’t end up on Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson’s idea of a spooky date:





When they turn the corner into a room of the haunted house it shoulda just been me standin there shirtless doin curls like.. "Suuup?" #Scary — Chad Johnson (@realChadJohnson) January 31, 2017

#TheBachelor has arguably had some possessed people but a ghost may be a #TheBachelor first — Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) January 31, 2017

Raven rebuking ghosts in the name of Jesus is even better than Raven attacking her ex with a stiletto. #TheBachelor — Princess Problems (@PrincessProbz) January 31, 2017





4. The first L-word is dropped

Raven Gates, 25, kinda sorta accidentally told Viall she’s in love with him. “A little too soon, but I said it,” Gates said afterwards. “Whatever. I own it.” That’s so Raven! (And by the way, she’s still totally owning that move on Twitter.)

The first ILY of the season. #TheBachelor — CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) January 31, 2017

"I'm in love with you." - Raven



"Ghosts are spooky." - Nick #TheBachelor — Jared Freid (@jtrain56) January 31, 2017

Sometimes " I love you"... just slips out. If a guy is scared by it then he isn't the one 🤷🏻‍♀️ #thebachelor — Caila Quinn (@CailaQuinn) January 31, 2017





ABC/Mitch Haaseth

5. Two girls go to the bayou but only one comes back — for now

“Bullies never, ever get a happy ending,” Olympios declared from her perch in the bayou once she and Nolan were sent on the dreaded two-on-one date. Viall ended up sending Nolan home, but no word on if Olympios’ new voodoo doll had anything to do with that decision — or if Nolan will settle for it. Olympios, 2; Nolan, to be continued.

IT'S TIME FOR THE 2-ON-1 DATE! And we're heading to the swamp! WE'RE DRAINING THE SWAMP, PEOPLE. #TheBachelor — Bachelor Burn Book (@bachelorburnbk) January 31, 2017

I think Corrine is more scared of being outside than the girls on the group date were of the haunted house. #TheBachelor — Derek Peth (@PethDerek) January 31, 2017

Now they will sacrifice Taylor to the gods of 2 on 1 past where she will hang out with Kelsey and Olivia. #TheBachelor — ChrisHarrisonsMimosa (@charrisonmimosa) January 31, 2017

Wait, how does Taylor get home? #TheBachelor — Carly Waddell (@carlywaddell) January 31, 2017





Tell Us: What’s scarier, a haunted house or a two-on-one date?

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET