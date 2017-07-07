Getting the Sesame Street treatment! A video of the Beastie Boys’ song “Sabotage” starring Sesame Street characters has gone viral after it was posted on Wednesday, July 5.

The video’s creator, Mylo the Cat (Adam Schleichkorn), who is famous for his mashups, used footage from the 1985 Sesame Street movie Follow That Bird to recreate the 1994 rock music video scene-for-scene.

The children’s movie follows Big Bird after he runs away from home and attempts to evade a social worker Miss Finch. The rest of the gang, including Count von Count, Grover and Oscar the Grouch, set out to find him. Meanwhile, Big Bird encounters two scam artists who say they can help him hide from Miss Finch by putting him in a “hiding cage.” They paint him blue and put him in their carnival to attract visitors. He eventually gets back to his home on Sesame Street.

Mylo the Cat's video mixes Follow That Bird footage to make it into a parody of a 1970s crime drama, just like the “Sabotage” music video. Title cards declare, “The Count as Cochese,” “Oscar the Grouch as Bobby, the Rookie," "Super Grover as The Chief” and “Ms. Finch as Bunny.”

The mash-up ends with a view of Sesame Street with the words “R.I.P. MCA” in tribute to the late Beastie Boys member Adam “MCA” Yauch.

"The original 'Sabotage' music video is without a doubt, one of the greatest of all time," Schleichkorn wrote of the YouTube video. "So I knew I couldn't do a regular old lip sync video, I had to bring it! RIP MCA.”

