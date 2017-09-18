Ben Affleck Spoke in His Batman Voice at Emmys: Find Out Why!

This guy! Ben Affleck adorably spoke in his Batman voice while attending HBO’s Emmys afterparty in L.A. on Sunday, September 17.

An onlooker exclusively tells Us Weekly that Affleck, 45, got into character while taking a selfie with another attendee.

“The fan said, ’It’s nice to take a picture with Batman.' And Ben said, 'nice jacket' in his Batman voice,” the eyewitness says.

Back in July, Affleck addressed rumors that he’s not returning as Bruce Wayne. “Let me be very clear,” he said at Comic-Con in San Diego. “I am the luckiest guy in the world. Batman is the coolest part in the universe. I’m so thrilled to do it. It’s f--king amazing.”

The Justice League star attended the Emmys with his girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. As previously reported, Affleck cheered her on when the NBC show won for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

"He jumped up and cheered when SNL won," an onlooker told Us. "He's sitting with all of SNL in the center of the theater. He's clearly her plus-one."

Affleck and Shookus, 37, recently went to the U.S. Open together in NYC and traveled to Maine. He continues to have an amicable relationship with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, whom he shares Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. "He's trying to live a normal life and is focused on putting his family first,” a source told Us last month.

Affleck and Garner, 45, announced the end of their 10-year marriage in June 2015. “[Jen] is OK” with Affleck and Shookus’ relationship, a source previously told Us.

