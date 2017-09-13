Fashion, celebs and Us! Us Weekly caught up with all the stars at our Most Stylish New Yorkers event on Tuesday, September 12, in the Jane ballroom at the Jane Hotel to talk to everyone about their personal style, their favorite looks and that one article of clothing they just can’t live without. Check out the video above!

Some of fashion’s elite walked the pink carpet at the NYFW event, which was sponsored by Stella Artois, Biore and Spike’s Ink Master, but how would they describe their own personal looks? TV host Tamron Hall told Us Weekly that her style is “a little bit southern and a little bit New York,” while animal activist and author Beth Stern is all about being “girly, edgy and comfy.”

Jason Mendez/startraksphoto.com

As for what these stars feel best in, both former Real Housewives stars Yolanda Foster and Kelly Bensimon agreed that swimwear is what they love, while Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino and model Olivia Culpo agree that comfort is key in sweatpants. Yet, if your Hall she says she feels best wearing nothing.

Jason Mendez/startraksphoto.com

The stars also revealed which one article of clothing they would wear forever if they had the chance. Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman said there is “nothing stilettos can’t fix,” while model Coca Rocha opted out of clothing and said you can’t live without “confidence.”

Watch the video to find out more fashion secrets from some of your favorite celebs!

