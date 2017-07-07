He went there … again. Chad Johnson threw shade at his former co-competitors of The Bachelorette on Tuesday, July 4.

While appearing as a guest on the former Bachelor contender Olivia Caridi’s podcast, Mouthing Off, Johnson, 28, opened up about his experience vying for JoJo Fletcher’s affections on season 12, alongside 25 other hopefuls who he notoriously feuded with.

“Legitimately, when I first got there, I thought that everyone was going to be there to actually meet someone,” the budding fitness mogul explained. “I thought I was going to be the only one slightly full of sh-t. But then I saw that these guys were so full of sh-t that it was unbearable. I was like, ‘Holy sh-t, these guys are such bad actors.’ Like, you literally can’t look at your friend and say, like, one believable line? And so I just kind of used that to my advantage, cause they’re all really horrible actors.”

Johnson, dubbed by Bachelor Nation as his season’s villain, also opened up about making it his “life’s work” to prank his former costars. “My thought originally was, ‘OK. They’re total d--ks and they tried to get me kicked off the show. So I’m going to destroy everything they’re all about afterwards.’ You don’t to get away with that on TV,” he said.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, who purchased many of his competitors’ domains after being booted from the show, dished on his reasoning for doing so. “Business 101. They’re going to want it back someday, and eventually I’ll sell it to them for like 5 or 10 grand minimum,” he said. “I own like 182 domain names, so you just sit on them and eventually somebody wants them and buys them.”

The luxury real estate agent also revealed to Caridi that he didn’t necessarily appear on the ABC dating show for all the right reasons. “I tried to do the show for real. I went into it like trying to be open, but at the same time I was like, ‘Well I want to sell some sh-t.’ I wanted to make money. Everybody does,” he admitted.

Johnson, who already sells supplements and sunglasses, revealed the strategic reasoning behind his indulgent behavior throughout the season. “I thought it would be funny if I was eating constantly cause people are going to be like, ‘How the hell is this guy so ripped?’ And then they’d also buy my fitness plan,” he shared. “So it’s a win-win. It’s funny. So I was like, alright, if they see me chugging down like 30 pieces of pizza, they’re going to be really confused about how I did it.”

After his stint on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016, Johnson returned to reality TV in June 2017, starring on season 2 of E!’s Famously Single. Fletcher, meanwhile, got engaged to Jordan Rodgers on the show and the two are still together.

