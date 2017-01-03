Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

3. One chick, Liz, hooked up with Nick at Jade and Tanner's wedding just to say she did it, and then used that as a means to get onto this season of The Bachelor while obviously having absolutely zero actual interest in him.



Anyone who has been on TV before has had girls from their past — who were previously uninterested — start coming out of the woodwork once the show airs. It's quite common for girls to come out guns blazing, trying to catch a ride on that fame game.



I have to say that when Liz showed up after hooking up with Nick and not even giving him her number afterward, she was obviously not interested, and she would have gotten an earful from me. I would tell Liz to squeeze back into the woodwork that she crawled out of. I believe the only reason she was there is to create drama and upset Nick.

4. Corinne is already labeled the villain just because she was aggressive in that she made out with Nick. So essentially all of the girls in the house now hate a girl for showing up and doing what she is supposed to be there to do.

Corinne is coming hard at Nick, and we can't tell yet whether it's because she is truly into him or if she's just trying to win. Either way, it's always nice to watch someone who just doesn't care what other people think.



So that's about it, as everything else was just small talk, girls complaining they didn't get enough time with Nick and girls going home crying on the first night because they know they didn't make it deep enough to be able to date me on Bachelor in Paradise.



The show is taking a very slow approach this year, and to be honest, after watching the first episode, I don't know much about any of the girls or even Nick himself. What I do know is that they chose a stellar lineup of beautiful women this year, and for that, I am thankful.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Chad Johnson can be seen on Famously Single season 2, returning to E! later this year.

