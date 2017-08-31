Getty Images (2)

The new Dancing With the Stars cast includes two Lacheys — and now two Fishers!

Former NBA star Derek Fisher and actor-singer Jordan Fisher (who are not related) have signed on for season 25 of the ABC dance competition, Us Weekly confirms. Violinist Lindsey Stirling, former paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen and actor Frankie Muniz have also joined the cast, Us confirms.

Lou Rocco/Disney-ABC/Getty Images

Derek, 43, most recently served as the head coach of the New York Knicks until he was fired in February 2016 for the team's underwhelming performance. Prior to that, he played in the NBA for 18 seasons, most famously with the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he won five championships.

Jordan, 23, is best known for his roles on the TV shows The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Liv and Maddie, and the TV films Teen Beach Movie and Grease: Live. He made his Broadway debut in the hit musical Hamilton in November 2016 as John Lauren and Philip Hamilton. He's also gearing up to release new music.

Stirling, 30, was a quarter-finalist on season 5 of America's Got Talent in 2010. She performs choreographed violin routines on her popular YouTube channel and during live concerts.

Getty Images (2)

Arlen, 22, was diagnosed with two rare autoimmune disorders as a child and spent 10 years in a wheelchair. But at the age of 17, she joined the U.S. Paralympics team and won one gold and three silver medals at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London.

Muniz, 31, earned an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nods for his titular role in the early 2000s sitcom Malcom in the Middle.

Derek, Jordan, Stirling, Arlen and Muniz join previously confirmed celebrities Drew Scott, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey. Bobby Brown was also supposed to compete, but Us Weekly exclusively revealed that he had a change of heart and bowed out at the last minute.

Several pros are returning this year, including Mark Ballas, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Witney Carson and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Dancing With the Stars season 25 premieres on ABC on Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

