Together at last! Some Grey’s Anatomy fans are losing their cool over speculation that Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) maybe, just maybe, hooked up during the Thursday, February 2, episode. Many viewers have been waiting what feels like a lifetime for the two characters to just get together already, and some Twitter users think their wish has finally been granted.



Under the Sheets



After searching several jails in the area, Meredith gave up looking for Alex and decided to hit the hay. She sat down on her bed, and to her surprise, Alex was right there taking a nap! Who among Us hasn't hoped to find a surprise Alex Karev waiting in bed?

Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images

After Alex confirmed that he’d been in her sheets all day, Meredith forcefully pushed him back on her bed, and the screen went black — and that's when things got extra flirty.

“All day?” Meredith asked.



“All day,” Alex confirmed to end the episode. Who knows what actually went down off-camera, but many fans posted to social media that the two may have had quite a frisky reunion.



Finally Happening?

Fans had been shipping #Merlex together since the winter finale in November, when there seemed to be some real chemistry between the two. And after series creator Shonda Rhimes offered vague hints to TVLine about the potential relationship, fans were totally convinced the pair are meant to be.

Could everyone’s favorite friends-without-benefits actually spark up a real romance? Check out the tweets below.



And that's right he's home #MerLex 😆😆😆😆😍😍 I ship it so damn hard since they took my #MerDer #GreysAnatomy #TGIT — OhBoyYes ChinMing (@Kay07ming) February 3, 2017

Woah woah woah, the way Mer threw herself at alex... #GreysAnatomy #merlex — dalia (@DelightedDalia) February 3, 2017

Did Meredith just push Alex on the bed to kiss him😳😳😳😳😳 — K'Lea (@KleaParks) February 3, 2017

Like. Try to tell me they didn't have sex after this. TRY. #MERLEX #GreysAnatomy — neida g (@neiidaa_) February 3, 2017

I WANT MEREDITH AND ALEX TO GET TOGETHER. PLEASE STAY IN HER BED. — Gretchen T (@gretchent4771) February 3, 2017

Y'all I know this isn't right but I ship #Merlex hard! Ever since Mer was in the hospital and he kept watch over her #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/BtJvbHOJNd — Vicky (@TOKlarolineTVD) February 3, 2017

ALEX IS IN MEREDITH'S BED. THEY'RE NOW HUGGING. ALEX HAD BEEN SLEEPING IN MEREDITH'S BED ALL DAY!!!! I LOVE MY SHIP #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/jCy7heLmk8 — raven x havoc (@RaVEns_mERe) February 3, 2017

Grey's Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

