Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Not so smooth moves! Dancing With the Stars kicks off season 25 on Monday, September 18, but pro Sharna Burgess reveals exclusively to Us Weekly that she and partner Derek Fisher have already stumbled.



“We’ve both tumbled to the floor one time, but he’s actually amazing at making sure I get to the ground safely and then he collapses,” Burgess, 32, told Us of 43-year-old Fisher, who is former pro NBA player.



“As long as she’s safe, we’ll be fine,” Fisher added.

“I’m nervous but, like, anxious slash excited,” Fisher admitted to Us, adding that he wasn’t sure how much his athletic background would help him in the ballroom. “[I’m] used to the quick movements but I think sometimes in sports, you can get away with certain things and still get through the drill but in dance, you can’t do that. Every detail matters so you just have to be really sharp and on point. It’s tough, but it’s fun though to try and figure it out.”

Pretty much sums up our salsa 😁we dance 11th tonight so make sure you tune in and get ya phones ready to vote for this stud!!! SO.MUCH.SWAGG in this salsa 💃🏻🕺🏻👊🏻 #TeamHoopsAndHeels A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Sep 18, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

The pair will be dancing the salsa for week one, and revealed they’re trying a brand new move called the “jungle gym.”

“It’s where I just throw myself at him and he has to catch me and throw me around,” shared Burgess, who has yet to win a Mirrorball trophy. “This is how we find new lifts because all the old ones have been done and we have to find new things. That’s how we figure them out.”

Fisher, who most recently was the head coach of the New York Knicks, admitted he’s in it to win it. “I’m competitive waking up in the morning,” he told Us. “I think in order to be at your highest, you have to enjoy the process and dance forces you to enjoy the process. If you don’t, you’re not going to get the results that you want. That has been enjoyable so far.”

