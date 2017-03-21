Something to w(h)ine about! Ellen DeGeneres dislocated her finger recently following a dinner party — and a couple of glasses of wine — with her wife, Portia de Rossi. The comedian joked about her injury during her talk show on Tuesday, March 21. Watch the video above.

"So, you know how in gymnastics when you do a one-handed cartwheel and you have to spread the weight evenly between all your fingers? Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door," DeGeneres, 59, joked. "The dogs were so excited to see us and I caught the lip of the top step. I was a foot away from the door and I fell into the door and it did something to my finger, I knew something was wrong."

The host went on to show the audience a photo of her finger that she took shortly after the tumble. "I should have warned you. Don't look at that," she said. "If you're squeamish, don't look at it. I'm sorry."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

DeGeneres and the Scandal actress, 44, went to the emergency room to get it checked out. "Of course, the receptionist had so many things for me to sign: a picture for her nephew, a T-shirt for her," DeGeneres teased. "No, they were wonderful. UCLA, thank you so much ... . There was a lot of people who were helpful, but Tammy, thank you so much. Tammy was my nurse who was taking care of me."

DeGeneres wasn't cracking jokes while getting treated, though. She said that she dropped a lot of curse words.

This is my finger. Seriously. Find out what happened tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oy4sAyvPDN — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 21, 2017

"So, do you know what they do when you dislocate your finger? It's very technical. What they do is they take the part that's dislocated and then they just snap it right back into place. Yeah, you can see why they have to go to eight years of medical school," she said. "I was in incredible pain and Tammy said, 'Do you want a shot?' And I said, 'No, I had two glasses of wine — that's what got me into this mess in the first place, Tammy.' She meant a shot to numb my finger. She said, 'You're gonna feel a little prick.' This is a daytime show — you make up your own joke there."

