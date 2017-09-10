The second time was not the charm. Emily and Haley Ferguson sat down with Us Weekly exclusively to reflect on their short-lived experience returning to Bachelor in Paradise for season 3 and admitted that they wish they could have done things differently.



The famous twins, 24, who vied for Ben Higgins’ affections on season 20 of The Bachelor, were excited to go back to Mexico for another shot at love — little did they know they’d be the last newcomers to arrive in Paradise.



“We thought were were going to be [arriving] in the middle. So that’s why I was excited about going,” Emily told Us at the End of Summer Bachelor Party benefiting the Restore Dignity charity in Santa Monica on Wednesday, September 6. “The end is kind of just a disaster, because everybody’s coupled up. I definitely don’t think we would have gone if we knew we were the last. It’s too hard to consider getting into a relationship. I mean, I think everybody had their eyes set on Dean [Unglert] but I think we dodged a bullet there.”

The Las Vegas native explained that she and Haley regret the way they behaved on the beach. “Unfortunately, we looked terrible this season. I do wish that we could … I think we went into it and we were expecting it to be very similar to last season. We should have gone into it with a different perspective and a different outlook,” she continued. “I think we were hopeful of at least being able to go on one date, so I think we were really bitter that we didn’t even get to go on on a date.”

Chiming in, Haley added that the sisters wish they could rescind the negative remarks they made about their costars. Shortly after arriving in Mexico, the Bachelor in Paradise alums dubbed Danielle Lombard and Taylor Nolan “ugly, shallow wh—es” and coined franchise favorite Jack Stone as a “serial killer.”

“We said some really, really awful things that we wish we could take back,” Haley admitted. “So that’s the only thing that we would do differently.”

In agreement, Emily noted, “I also think that we thought we were being funny. But then looking back on it, it really wasn’t funny at all.” Haley clarified her sister’s remarks, telling Us, “If you know our personalities at all, you know that everything we were saying was meant to be lighthearted. We often times will often just make jokes, like, ‘Oh, you wh—e.’ Like, I don’t think people … It got perceived the total wrong way.”

“It looked bad,” Emily confirmed. “It looked bad and we apologized to all the girls that we hurt and we called names because that’s not fair. You should never tear down someone’s physical appearance.”

During their chat with Us, the twins also mentioned that they’ve reached out to their former BIP costar and close friend Nick Viall in the wake of his breakup from Vanessa Grimaldi.

“We’ve talked to Nick,” Haley noted. “We actually talk to him almost every day.” Emily added that the aspiring pilates instructors are in touch with Grimaldi as well. “I know they’re both going through a really hard time right now.”

“Especially because they’re both in the spotlight,” Haley further explained. “So it’s normal to break up. It’s such a normal thing but I think everybody’s making such a big deal out of it. And it’s so funny because I think a lot of people think they know [Nick and Vanessa’s] relationship, but nobody understands. They’re both great people and I really hope that people see that.”

Added Emily: “And they both deserve love.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported in August that the season 21 Bachelor “still loves” his ex-fiancee and the former flames are still very close.

As for the twins’ return to a Bachelor Nation show? “Hell no!” Haley said. “I don’t want to say never say never, but I mean after the way we kind of got portrayed this season, I don’t know. [We want to] become something other than just the Bachelor twins.”

