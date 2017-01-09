Emma Stone couldn't believe that her ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield sneakily kissed Ryan Reynolds during the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8. The actress, 26, found out about the funny moment (which you can relive in the video above) backstage during a joint interview with her La La Land costar Ryan Gosling.

Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier told Stone, 26, about the sly PDA. "What? They did not kiss each other!" she said.

Luckily, there was video evidence to show her. "They did?" she asked, leaning in to watch and laughing. "That's hilarious." Gosling, 36, was just as surprised.



#EmmaStone couldn't believe #AndrewGarfield & #RyanReynolds locked lips 💋 during #RyanGosling's acceptance speech. #GoldenGlobes A video posted by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

Reynolds, 40, and Garfield, 33, decided to smooch after the Deadpool actor lost to Gosling in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy category. Viewers could briefly see the pair while Gosling walked to the stage.

Garfield and Stone met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2011 and split in 2015 after two years of dating. Back in October, the Birdman star admitted to Vogue that she still loves her ex "very much."



Garfield clearly still has fond feelings for Stone, too. Last month, the British hunk revealed that he'd choose Stone to join him on a desert island. "Emma Stone. I love Emma," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "She’s all right. She can come." On Sunday night, he gave Stone a standing ovation when she won best actress for the romantic musical.



